VFW Post 2702, Bullet & Barrel shooting competition to help fight hunger

Are you a great marksman? You can put your skills to the test and join in the fight against hunger.
VFW Post 2702 and Bullet & Barrel are holding a shooting competition this Saturday, April 23.
All funds and food donations will stay right here in our community, going to the North Alabama Food Bank, helping those who need it most.
"Part of our mission at the VFW is providing support for the veterans and their families in the community," said April Thomas with VFW Post 2702, "So, this is a way that we can give back to the community and give back to all of Northern Alabama."
The competition begins at 9:00 a.m. at Bullet and Barrel Indoor Shooting Range at 3252 Leeman Ferry Road SW. There will be four categories center fire 15 and 25 yard; and rim fire 15 and 25 yard. Registration for one category is $50 and $100 for all four. Awards will be presented to the day's top shooters in each category.
"One out of every four veterans has a food insecurity; and also one out of every four children has a food insecurity," explained Thomas, "(but) 40% of Huntsville is below poverty level. So, they do have a problem and we're trying to assist with that problem and help out any way we can."
If you don't want to shoot you can drop off canned goods and other nonperishable food items.