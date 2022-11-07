 Skip to main content
VFW Post 2702 awards youth scholarships, teacher of the year

2702

VFW Post 2702 scholarship winners & post members 

On Saturday night, Gentry-Isom VFW Post 2702 awarded $1,500 in scholarship money to Madison County students.

It's all part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen contests. The annual contests help foster patriotism in today's youth.

The contests reward success in the form of more than $2 million in combined scholarships at the local, state and national levels.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition is open to all students in the ninth through 12th grades, with this year's theme asking them, "Why is the Veteran Important?"

Open to eligible sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students, this year's Patriot's Pen theme asked students to reflect and expand on "My Pledge to Our Veterans."

2702

Voice of Democracy Oratorical contest, 1st Place, Matthew Mingus

Each year, the VFW selects elementary, middle and high school teachers to participate in the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher program.

2702

VFW Post 2702 Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year, Michele Cole

The winners from VFW Post 2702:

Voice of Democracy Oratorical contest

  • First Place — Matthew Mingus
  • Second Place — Conner Peyton
  • Third Place — Kali Plunket

Patriot's Pen Essay Contest

  • First Place — Colton Stiger
  • Second Place — Gabrielle Cole
  • Third Place — Dametria Watson

Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year

  • Michele Cole

Mingus, Stiger and Cole will compete in the district-level competition. Those winners will be announced later this month.

2702

VFW Post 2702 Scholarship winners and their families 

