Hundreds of veterans attend well-being town hall and resource fair in Huntsville

Although Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is coming to a close, efforts to make sure people know resources are readily available — particularly for our veterans — never ends.
The Veterans Well-Being Town Hall and Resource Fair at the Jaycee Community Building is about combating the stigma that veterans face with mental illness and making sure they know help is available to them.
Hundreds of veterans came out to the event.
It gives Brian Cozine, the garrison commander on the Redstone Arsenal, an opportunity to look out for his fellow veterans.
"I’m about taking care of people first, and that’s one of our Army mottos. We really want to take care of the people," said Cozine. "Veterans are some of our most prized possessions for all the things that they have done in the past and what they continue to do for us down in the future."
Wednesday's event was about showing veterans the resources made available for them. It included a number of jobs, but also resources centered around mental health and well-being.
"I’ve unfortunately had some friends who passed away by suicide, so this is something personal," said Cozine.
One organization making its presence known was the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition, otherwise known as ASPARC.
Their president, Cheryl Dodson, said ASPARC aims to encourage people to speak up, seek help and raise awareness for those struggling with mental health.
"We teach and train people in QPR, which is CPR for mental health. It stands for 'Question, Persuade and Refer,' and it’s how to have a conversation with someone in crisis," said Dodson.
Recent data shows 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, a number that is not only higher than the national veteran average but also tops the national civilian average.
"We believe that number is high because there’s a stigma with mental health and people may feel that 'I can toughen my way through it,' and they may not seek help. But, there is great courage and strength in seeking help," Dodson said. "You may be the first person in your family to reach out. So we want people to know that what you’re doing may benefit future generations."
Dodson said there are signs of struggles with mental health to be on the look out for.
"Try to listen to their language and feel if they are not speaking in future terms or if there is a change in behavior," Dodson explained. "And then acting differently, as far as isolating themselves, being withdrawn, changes in sleep and eating and even hygiene. If you notice a difference in that individual, say, 'I’ve noticed this. I’m concerned.' We give you three simple words: 'Tell me more.'"
When organizations like ASPARC come out to these events during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, it gives veterans an opportunity to come out and gain awareness about these life-saving resources.
"We are here to help you. We are always going to take care of you if you ask, and we want to make sure you’re always asking for that help," said Cozine.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is encouraged to use the suicide prevention hotline by calling 988.
If you are a veteran in need of the crisis line, you’ll still dial 988, then press 1 to contact the veteran crisis line.