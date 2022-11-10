Veteran-owned business set for success as it focuses on enhancing the warfighter from Madison County

Of the more than 2,100 businesses that make up the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, more than 350 of them are veteran-owned and registered to do business with the federal government.
It's a number that's growing by the day in North Alabama.
After 22 years of service with the Army Special Forces and as an acquisition officer, TJ Wright made the decision to call North Alabama home.
"This town is very collaborative. That's what I love about it," Wright explained. "Within three years, we realized this is the place we want to retire, from a social, a lifestyle, education and industry."
Wright is now using his skills to enhance the performance and safety of our nation's warfighters through his company, Offset Strategic Services (OSS). They provide offset advantages where there otherwise wouldn't be one, for the Department of Defense and beyond.
"Things like automation — where we do machines — artificial intelligence. Drones provide an offset advantage to our warfighters who are oftentimes outnumbered and in a bad austere environment," he explained.
Given Huntsville's rich history in breaking barriers, it was an easy choice for Wright to embed in the area.
"There’s a similarity between a special operator and an astronaut. A special operator, as you know, is specially selected from a very small pool, is trained and asked to do the most harrowing missions, and has to communicate and operate in the most austere environments, and go someplace very far, accomplish that mission and come back," he said. "The special operator does that, and they’re doing it right now. Astronauts have to do that. The only difference between an astronaut really and a special operator is that astronauts, so far, don’t get shot at."
In the last five years, OSS has expanded to a company with nearly 50 people and is growing by the day. Its success is largely in part to the resources and collaboration available right here in Madison County, helping to protect our nation on the home front and beyond.
"We as a company believe in making a difference for our employees, our partners, the warfighter and the community," said Wright.
For the second year in a row, OSS received a HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award. It's the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.