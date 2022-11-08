Very warm Election Day but cooler air is not far away

Election Day will be warm and humid as high temperatures approach record territory once again. After breaking Monday's record, we may come up just short today with a forecast high of 82. The record for November 8th is 83 set in 2005.
Changes arrive Wednesday as a dry cold front cools us down into the 70s for the rest of the workweek. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and early Friday as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole moves inland before eventually turning northeast.
As Nicole moves into the Carolinas Friday afternoon, another powerful cold front will send temperatures crashing this weekend. Highs struggle into the 50s starting Saturday despite plenty of sun. Overnight lows fall below freezing in many spots Saturday night and Sunday night.
TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: E/SE 5 MPH.