'Very stressful, very traumatic event': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked while off-duty speaks out

The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside of his home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31.
The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well.
His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, says neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect Gregory Hill before.
"Very stressful, very traumatic event, but we're definitely lucky it wasn't more serious than what it was," Sabrina Brown said.
Brown says she was at work when her husband was attacked.
Initially she says she had no idea what happened but was told she needed to get home to her kids.
"I get here and coming over the little hill up the road there is just cop cars everywhere, the whole block and my stomach just dropped," Brown said. "It was an absolute nightmare."
Brown says her husband was already on his way to Huntsville Hospital.
Their children were inside.
"They went and hid in the back bedroom," Brown said. "They heard everything, so they were terrified."
For now Brown's husband is taking some time off of work to recover.
"He's doing well," Brown said. "He's up walking around, pretty beat up, pretty scraped up, but doing fairly well. He went to the doctor today. He has to go see an orthopedic doctor and then get cleared from them. It's just kind of one day in a time, but he's doing really, really well."
Brown says she and her husband really appreciative of the outpouring of support they've received since this happened from complete strangers and their work family.
Hill was in court on Friday where his bond was set at $1,050,000.00.
He is in the Morgan County Jail charged with attempted murder.