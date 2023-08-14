Very dangerous heat this afternoon, tracking a cold front that will move through tonight

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday from 10am- 8pm for dangerous heat*
Monday is a 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat with high temperatures sitting in the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures sitting between 110-112 degrees. Make sure you are taking breaks and drinking plenty of water this afternoon. As we move into the evening hours on Monday the weather-story changes from the heat to now, severe weather. Our far northern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather Monday evening and through the overnight hours. A cold front moving through will bring torrential rain, gusty winds, and isolated pockets of hail throughout the early morning and extending into the morning drive on Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Tuesday morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon, conditions will be dry and the sun will start to come out, but thanks to the powerful cold front from the night before, high temperatures for the day will rise only to the mid-80s.
Sunshine persists for the rest of the work-week and even into the upcoming weekend! High temperatures will sit in the mid-80s mid-week but will rebound to the low 90s as we close out the week and head into the weekend. Low end rain chances will be back in the forecast by the end of the weekend.
TODAY: 31 Alert Day for dangerous heat. PM severe storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Severe storms. Lows in the Mid 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 40%.