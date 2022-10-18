 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
in the 29 to 32 degree range are expected. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the 26 to 30 degree mark.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Very chilly Tuesday, several more nights of freezing temperatures this week

Tuesday Planner
Carson Meredith

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday**

Tuesday will be the coldest day North Alabama has experienced in over six months! After temperatures bottomed out near freezing this morning, highs only reach the mid 50s today despite plenty of sunshine. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for Wednesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s.

Temperatures slowly climb over the next five days. Highs are back in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday and eventually the 70s this weekend. While the mornings will stay chilly, they will not be quite as cold. Rain chances remain slim to none over the next seven days.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

