Very chilly Tuesday, several more nights of freezing temperatures this week

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday**
Tuesday will be the coldest day North Alabama has experienced in over six months! After temperatures bottomed out near freezing this morning, highs only reach the mid 50s today despite plenty of sunshine. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for Wednesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s.
Temperatures slowly climb over the next five days. Highs are back in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday and eventually the 70s this weekend. While the mornings will stay chilly, they will not be quite as cold. Rain chances remain slim to none over the next seven days.
TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clear and very cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.