Vehicle stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

A Decatur man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop lead to his arrest.
Jarious Miller, 26, was charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession, carrying a pistol without a permit and multiple traffic-related charges.
A police officer pulled Miller over on Central Avenue SW for the traffic violations and found the drugs after learning that Miller had active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff's office as well as a suspended license.
Miller was found with cocaine, methamphetamine, and imitation narcotics.