Vehicle stop leads to drug trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest.
A police officer pulled 26-year-old Jarious O'Neal Miller over Friday in the 3100 block of Central Avenue Southwest for traffic violations and found the drugs after learning that Miller had active warrants with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office as well as a suspended license.
Miller was found with cocaine, methamphetamine and imitation narcotics.
He is now charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance;
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Imitation of a controlled substance with intent to distribute;
- Carrying a pistol without a permit;
- Two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs; and
- Multiple traffic-related charges.
Miller was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $13,100 bond.