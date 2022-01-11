Vandalism on North Alabama hiking trail becoming 'everyday occurrence' despite staff efforts

A local nonprofit is struggling with a constant attack of vandalism to its hiking trails.
The Land Trust of North Alabama said the vandalism, unfortunately, is an ongoing issue that happens all the time. What's even more disturbing is that, over the years, the problem hasn’t gotten any better.
"It’s kind of seemed to become an everyday occurrence," said Andy Prewett, land manager of the Land Trust of North Alabama.
He said the consistent vandalism to trailheads is extremely concerning.
"Unfortunately, it is a host of all kinds of problems," Prewett said. "The vandalism that we see is everything, from using trash cans as burn barrels, knocking fences down, graffiti."
Prewett, who has been with the Land Trust for almost a decade, said the people behind the vandalism seem to be of all ages.
"We have older adults that we are always surprised if and when we can catch them," said Prewett. "We have landscape companies that dump landscape clippings and logs and things like that. We have maintenance companies that dump drywall and things like that."
There are also kids that paint graffiti, teens who do donuts in the parking lot and others who start campfires on the property, he said.
"We don’t allow fires on the property," said Prewett.
Local hiker Bruce Walker hikes five to seven days a week. He said the vandalism makes it harder for those who enjoy getting out and experiencing the trails.
"They need to direct their energy to something more positive than doing that, because that gains absolutely nothing for anybody," said Walker.
He said it's annoying to visit a park only to find it's been vandalized.
"It also makes me a little leery and would make other people leery of coming and hiking if there’s that kind of thing going on," Walker said. "And, to those that are doing it, I would just appeal to you — listen, you were not accomplishing anything."
Prewett said it’s always a challenge to catch the vandals. He said usually when he identifies the problem, it’s after the crime has already been committed.
For those that use the Land Trust trailheads and parking lots, report sightings of vandalism to the front office so they can address them sooner rather than later.