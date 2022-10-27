Vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School; first responders on scene

Law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics were called to Huntsville High School on Thursday after students allegedly vandalized a bathroom, triggering a chemical reaction.
The school contacted law enforcement and the fire department to report the incident, and paramedics were called to check on any affected students or staff members.
Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King said there are currently no indications that hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
King said the students responsible for the vandalism were identified and will be disciplined based on the system's behavioral learning guide.
He welcomed anyone with information about the incident to contact the school and report it.