Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 3
AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Valentine's Day forecast features Wind Advisory and possible severe weather on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

*Wind Advisory in effect from 3 PM today until 6 AM Wednesday*

Wind Advisory Issued for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning

Valentine's Day forecast has several different things in store.

This afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the upper 60s. As we head into the late afternoon, more cloud cover will move in overhead before scattered rain enters the Shoals region about bedtime.

Most should be able to make it to their Valentine's dinner date, but when you're leaving, you'll likely want your umbrella for the walk back to the car.

Valentine's Day Forecast

Wednesday morning starts off cloudy but mostly dry, with on-and-off rain chances coming in the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight Wednesday, heavy storms will enter the region.

On Thursday, our coverage area is in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, with the greatest threats being damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. Storms will be with us all day, but the heaviest line of storms is attached to a cold front and will move through in the early evening.

This line will impact the Huntsville metro and I-65 corridor during rush hour, so driving cautiously will be very important at that time.

That cold front will drop Thursday's overnight temperatures to the low 30s and leave Friday and this weekend with highs in the mid-40s and 50s, respectively.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers arrive around dinnertime. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: S 20-25 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH.

