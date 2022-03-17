VA Secretary's infrastructure plan calls for new Huntsville medical center to better serve veterans

A new medical center for veterans could be built in Huntsville as part of an infrastructure plan released this week by the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the plan, Huntsville would receive a new medical center to step up care for area veterans. However, the plan must get approval from both an independent commission of veterans advocates and Congress, meaning any potential changes are years away.
Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, executive director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, told WAAY 31 he's glad the VA Secretary's recommendations acknowledge how quickly the Huntsville area is growing.
"It's the fastest-growing in general population-wise and the fastest growing veteran-wise, and in fact, in about 10 years, it may have more veterans than our Jefferson County area does," Kukoyi said.
Currently, veterans can receive medical care through a community outpatient clinic in Huntsville that's part of the Birmingham VA Health Care System. There are also clinics in Guntersville and the Shoals, according to the VA's website.
But Kukoyi said it's "high time" the VA recognizes the need to match the services available to the population needing them.
The plan also calls for improvements to VA staff pay and benefits as a way to strengthen retention efforts, thereby improving care throughout the system.