 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

VA Secretary's infrastructure plan calls for new Huntsville medical center to better serve veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
Department of Veterans Affairs

A new medical center for veterans could be built in Huntsville as part of an infrastructure plan released this week by the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to the plan, Huntsville would receive a new medical center to step up care for area veterans. However, the plan must get approval from both an independent commission of veterans advocates and Congress, meaning any potential changes are years away.

Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, executive director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, told WAAY 31 he's glad the VA Secretary's recommendations acknowledge how quickly the Huntsville area is growing.

"It's the fastest-growing in general population-wise and the fastest growing veteran-wise, and in fact, in about 10 years, it may have more veterans than our Jefferson County area does," Kukoyi said.

Currently, veterans can receive medical care through a community outpatient clinic in Huntsville that's part of the Birmingham VA Health Care System. There are also clinics in Guntersville and the Shoals, according to the VA's website.

But Kukoyi said it's "high time" the VA recognizes the need to match the services available to the population needing them.

The plan also calls for improvements to VA staff pay and benefits as a way to strengthen retention efforts, thereby improving care throughout the system.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you