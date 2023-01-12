Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms

While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about 6,100 at 9 a.m. Joe Wheeler EMC, which covers Lawrence and Morgan counties, reported more than 700 still without power by 5 p.m.
Both counties were among the hardest-hit Thursday morning, with the National Weather Service in Huntsville saying it was likely a tornado caused the significant damage reported to buildings, homes and more.
RELATED: 'Likely' tornado caused damage in Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan counties
JWEMC warned customers may see power come on, then go back out again. This is due to crews turning power on when they can, only to need it off again as they complete work in a different area, JWEMC said.
North of its service area, in Limestone County, Athens Utilities reported fewer than 100 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Thursday, down from about 4,300 customers just a few hours before. The utility said crews were working to replace broken utility poles near Calhoun Community College, which would restore power to the remaining few.
Blair Davis, who manages the Athens Electric Department, said there would likely still be cleanup left to do Friday.
In Madison County, Huntsville Utilities reported fewer than 25 customers without power as of 5 p.m., mostly in the southeastern corner of the county, south of New Hope.
About five customers were reportedly without power in Jackson and Marshall counties as of 5 p.m. Jackson County, in the northeastern corner of Alabama, was one of the final counties to be issued a tornado warning Thursday evening as severe weather finally made its way out of the region.