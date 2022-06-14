Utah father encourages water safety after pool accident leaves him paralyzed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama A And M University,
University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, north central Madison, south central Moore, southeastern
Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Lincoln, Smithland, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna,
Flintville, Elora and Crystal Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Utah father encourages water safety after pool accident leaves him paralyzed

  • Updated
  • 0
Utah father encourages water safety after pool accident leaves him paralyzed

Ellis Brown did not see the dive, but recalls seeing her husband floating face down in the pool.

 KSL via Brown Family

ALPINE (KSL) — What was supposed to be a day of celebration quickly turned into a day of uncertainty after Spencer Brown hit his head at the bottom of the pool.

Family was gathered to celebrate his recent graduation from NYU with a pool party on July 29, 2021. He and his wife had just announced their third baby was on the way. Spencer had a slice of cake to eat before jumping off the diving board, head first.

"I can remember hitting my head and thinking, 'Okay, it's time to swim to get out,'" he said. "My brain was sending the signals, but nothing moved."

Ellis Brown did not see the dive, but recalls seeing her husband floating face down in the pool.

"I heard my dad yelling his name over and over again. I looked in the pool, and I just knew something was wrong," she said.

She jumped into the pool and got her husband's head above water to help him breathe. Other family members quickly jumped in to help her. A cousin, who is studying to become a neurosurgeon, told the group to keep Spencer Brown floating on his back in the water to prevent further injury as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

"I would have never thought to do that. I would assume to get someone on to a hard, flat surface in case they needed CPR," Ellis Brown said. "But I'm so glad we listened, otherwise we probably would have done further damage to Spencer's neck."

He was rushed to the hospital where an MRI confirmed a C3-C6 spinal cord injury, one that typically impacts a person's airways. Doctors told the couple a majority of people with this injury die almost immediately. The couple considers this case a miracle.

"We were so close to losing him," Ellis Brown said. "We are just so grateful everything happened the way it did."

After a week in the ICU and three months in therapy, Spencer Brown is defying all odds and walking slowly with crutches.

"I will most likely never be back to normal," Spencer Brown said. "This is my new body that I've adopted and you just hope and pray that more and more comes each day."

The couple's mission is to now remind others to be careful in the water. They encourage anyone swimming this summer to have a designated lifeguard at family parties.

"You can rotate someone every 20 minutes. Have them wear a bright-colored piece of clothing so that people know not to distract them when they are on shift," Ellis Brown said. "Also, have a basket nearby with a fully charged phone in case someone needs to call 911."

They suggest having two adults in or near the water in case of an emergency. If one adult starts drowning, they say you can't count on kids to save you.

"If I would have done the same dive and been left there in the pool, my two young daughters, they would have found me dead in the water," Spencer Brown said.

The couple hopes their message prevents an injury like this from happening to someone else.

"The things that you think are never going to happen to you sometimes end up becoming your new reality," Ellis Brown said.

