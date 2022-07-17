 Skip to main content
USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships wrap in Huntsville

  Updated
Natasha Rajaram

Natasha Rajaram wins the USTA Girls' 16 Clay Court singles national championship. 

After a long week at Athletic Club Alabama, three new national champions have been crowned.

With the USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships wrapping up on Sunday afternoon, Natasha Rajaram, Kayla Chung and Alanis Hamilton all took home gold balls.

Rajaram claimed the singles title after defeating Katie Spencer in straight sets. The 15-year-old said she feels like her game has taken improved vastly this week and she hopes this win gets her rolling.

“It motivates me a lot,” she said. “Especially with so many more big upcoming tournaments -- we have hardcourts next L1 -- so I'm very, very motivated, definitely, after this one to continue to win, hopefully.”

On the next court, the doubles championship went to Chung and Hamilton. The duo only joined forces about six months ago, but it seems like they’ll be teaming up for a while.

The girls said they came to Huntsville with every intention of winning and ended up doing just that. Even before the first serve, the pair said things felt right on Sunday.

“When we started our first set, we had a lot of energy and we knew we wanted gold really badly so to pull it out was really nice,” Kayla Chung said.

"I think even just starting in the warmup, we had a lot more energy and we were really motivated to do well in this match,” Alanis Hamilton added.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

