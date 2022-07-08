USTA Clay Court Championships return to Huntsville

The USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships return to Huntsville this weekend.
For the third time, Athletic Club Alabama will host the tournament which brings 224 of the top female tennis players, 16 and under, to play on the clay for singles and doubles titles.
The event, which starts on Sunday, will award national titles to the winners.
Tournament director Eddie Jacques said the event will bring some of the best the sport has to offer to Huntsville and give them a chance to watch the game's future stars.
“The first year we hosted, we had a girl that we’ll probably see on TV here coming up pretty soon. So it’s neat to see the development,” he said. “You know, these girls aren’t going to the US Open this year, but you know we might have a younger one down the road follow up and make the US Open or Wimbledon.”