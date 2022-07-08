 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

USTA Clay Court Championships return to Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
USTA 16U

The USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court Championships return to Huntsville this weekend.

For the third time, Athletic Club Alabama will host the tournament which brings 224 of the top female tennis players, 16 and under, to play on the clay for singles and doubles titles.

The event, which starts on Sunday, will award national titles to the winners.

Tournament director Eddie Jacques said the event will bring some of the best the sport has to offer to Huntsville and give them a chance to watch the game's future stars.

“The first year we hosted, we had a girl that we’ll probably see on TV here coming up pretty soon. So it’s neat to see the development,” he said. “You know, these girls aren’t going to the US Open this year, but you know we might have a younger one down the road follow up and make the US Open or Wimbledon.”

