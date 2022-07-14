USDA invests more than $1.4 million in new town hall, fire trucks for rural Limestone County

The Elkmont and Owens communities received a huge investment this week, courtesy of a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development grant and loan program.
The town of Elkmont received a $1 million loan for the construction of its new town hall. The two-story, 2,400-square-foot building will include the town's offices, as well as provide a wind-resistant safe room for use in severe weather.
Elkmont officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the new town hall. Mayor Tracy Compton shared his gratitude for the moment in a speech before the groundbreaking.
"One thing that the town has never really had is a municipal building," Compton said. "... The town council has met in the bank, they've met in houses, they've met in buildings."
Most recently, council members have met in a building constructed by the town's fire department. The department agreed to let town officials use part of the building for town business.
Now, the town will have its own municipal building, separate from the fire department.
A town hall isn't all the USDA did for Elkmont, either. On Thursday, Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department received a $92,200 loan to purchase a new fire truck and equipment, allowing firefighters to better serve the nearly 10,000 residents in their area.
Elsewhere in Limestone County, the Owens Volunteer Fire Department also received a loan for a new fire truck and equipment. The USDA announced it would be providing $350,000 for the department, which serves about 2,100 residents.
"Across our state, rural municipal governments and volunteer fire departments are essential pillars of the community, providing essential services that are crucial to everyday life in small town Alabama," said Nivory Gordon Jr., Alabama state director for USDA Rural Development.
Gordon said through loans like the ones offered Thursday, the USDA helps small town governments and rural fire departments provide services that residents in more urban areas take for granted.