America's Amputee Softball Team, The USA Patriots, return to Toyota Field this Saturday for Military Tribute Night!
They’ll play Team AUSA, from the Redstone-Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army, for their annual game in North Alabama. A game that highlights the true spirit of service.
13 years, 7 days, that's how long Reese Hines spent in the Air Force. A career cut shorter than he intended.
"I was injured in 2011 and just outside of Kandahar Afghanistan. I was disarming an IED, an improvised explosive device, and whatever I did that day, something caused it to blow up and I ended up losing my right eye," Hines explained, "I lost two fingers on my right hand, but it also damaged it to where it’s they called it a loss of use, loss of function, so it’s about what a prosthetic would be. I have some other injuries on my leg and had some brain injuries and a collapsed lung and some other things like that."
Life altering injuries, that could've sidelined him forever. Thinking his love of playing sports was gone for good.
"For probably five or six years I did just assume that was something I wouldn’t be able to do anymore."
But thanks to the USA Patriots, Hines and his teammates are able to defy the odds.
"It’s a sense of achievement that we're able to come out and get past some adversities get past some obstacles that have been placed in front of us."
"All of them either current or prior service and have suffered a limb loss or an amputation through their service," said Megan Gully, AUSA Redstone-Huntsville Young Professionals Chapter President.
Which is why AUSA's Redstone-Huntsville Chapter brings them back, year after year.
"You have players out there with no arms or missing a leg, making catches and runs and hitting things, that I as an able-bodied person couldn’t do and they really are truly inspirational," Gully said.
Showing the world what it's like to overcome obstacles and continue serving.
"We’re honored to really bring in the patriots to show that side of service to show that spirit that service after service and to support our veterans."
"It doesn’t have to be traumatic forever. It doesn’t have to be a sense of loss. That’s lingering forever but it’s something that you can definitely work past and achieve some pretty incredible goals," expressed Hines.
All the money raised goes towards a weeklong kids camp the USA Patriots host every year- free of cost- for kids who are also amputees or without a limb, to show them they too can achieve their dreams if they try.