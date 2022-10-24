US woman sues L'Oréal, says chemical hair straightening products are linked to her cancer

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&