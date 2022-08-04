US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak; Alabama cases increase

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans.
That's according to two people familiar with the matter said.
The expected announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Alabama now has 19 confirmed monkeypox cases, an increase of two from a recent report.
There are 6,617 cases of monkeypox in the entire U.S. as of Thursday, according to the CDC.