Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

US State Department confirms detention of US citizen in Saudi Arabia

  • Updated
  • 0
The US Department of State building is seen in Washington, DC, in July 2019. The US State Department confirmed that a 72-year-old American citizen has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

 ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images

The US State Department confirmed that 72-year-old American citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after being given a 16-year sentence for tweets critical of the Saudi government.

"We have consistently and intensively raised our concerns regarding the case at senior levels of the Saudi government, both through channels in Riyadh and Washington, DC, as well ... as recently as yesterday," said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a news briefing.

Almadi's imprisonment was first reported by the Washington Post.

Patel also confirmed that there was no State Department official at Almadi's sentencing hearing, which he said was because the Saudi government moved up the hearing date without telling the US embassy and never responded to the embassy's request to attend the hearing weeks before it was originally scheduled.

Patel said that the State Department is still going through the process to determine whether Almadi will be designated as "wrongfully detained."

"Exercising the freedom of expression should never be criminalized," said Patel.

Patel also said that the last time the US had consular access to Almadi was August 10.

The-CNN-Wire

