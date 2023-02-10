US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska, White House says

The White House said Friday that an object has been shot down, this time over Alaska.
President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown over water, spokesman John Kirby said, adding that the origin of the object wasn't determined.
He said it was about the size of a small car and was flying about 40,000 feet.
He said because it posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight, that out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, Biden ordered the military to down the object.