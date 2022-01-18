 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

US Senate candidate from Louisiana smokes marijuana in new campaign ad

  • Updated
  • 0
US Senate candidate from Louisiana smokes marijuana in new campaign ad

US Senate candidate from Louisiana smokes marijuana in new campaign ad.

 from Gary Chambers, Jr.

A US Senate candidate in Louisiana released a campaign ad Tuesday in which he smokes marijuana in an attempt to spark what he calls "a new conversation" around the drug.

Gary Chambers Jr., a Democrat and social justice activist, is shown in the ad sitting in a chair and taking puffs from a rolled marijuana blunt. While smoking, he cites arrest statistics for Black Americans related to marijuana possession.

"I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology," he wrote in a tweet, sharing the ad.

Chambers is looking to unseat Republican Sen. John Kennedy in November's all-party primary. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, there will be a December runoff for the seat.

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Chambers said it is "long past due that politicians stop pretending to be better or different than the people they represent," adding that it's time to overhaul the criminal justice system's treatment of marijuana possession.

"Some parts of the country are fighting opioid addictions and creating millionaires and better schools from the marijuana industry. Others are creating felonies and destroyed families. I can't stand for that," Chambers said.

The ad, according to his campaign, was filmed over the weekend in New Orleans, where the City Council took steps in August that sought to remove penalties for marijuana possession.

In June 2021, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that reduces penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Earlier this month, a new law went into effect expanding medical marijuana, a move that had been passed by the state legislature in 2021.

According to a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union in 2020, Black Americans are nearly four times more likely than White Americans to be arrested for marijuana possession despite similar usage rates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.