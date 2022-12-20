US Postal Service fulfills top Biden climate goal with deployment of 66,000 electric delivery trucks

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills from 10 to 17 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&