US drug overdose deaths, fueled by synthetic opioids, hit a new high in 2022

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

US drug overdose deaths, fueled by synthetic opioids, hit a new high in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
US drug overdose deaths, fueled by synthetic opioids, hit a new high in 2022

US drug overdose deaths, fueled by synthetic opioids, hit a new high in 2022. In this image, Narcan kits are offered free in Silver Spring, Maryland on February 25.

 Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — Nearly 110,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2022, according to early estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overdose deaths surged during the first two years of the pandemic, exacerbating a years-long steady increase. Monthly updates to the provisional data suggest that overdose deaths have leveled off in 2022, but they still ended slightly higher than the year before.

The 109,680 overdose deaths in 2022 are the highest recorded in a calendar year, compared with 109,179 in 2021.

However, the data published by the CDC on Wednesday is subject to change, as death certificates are reviewed and records are assessed. Final data on drug overdose deaths won’t be available for months.

Fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, has been a significant factor in the rise of deadly overdoses.

More than two-thirds of all overdose deaths in 2022 involved a synthetic opioid – more than 75,000 deaths.

Psychostimulants, such as methamphetamine, and cocaine have also become increasingly common over the past two years. Both types of drugs were involved in more than a quarter of all overdose deaths in 2022, according to provisional CDC data.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a statement that the Biden administration is taking actions to prevent more overdose deaths.

“We’ve expanded treatment to millions of Americans, we’re improving access to Naloxone to reverse overdoses, and we’re attacking the illicit fentanyl supply chain at every choke point,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you