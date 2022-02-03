US Army to begin discharging soldiers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

US Army to begin discharging soldiers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination

US Army will begin discharging soldiers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination.

 Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

The US Army will begin discharging soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, unless the service member has an approved exemption or pending request.

"Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement Wednesday. "Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption."

The order applies to "Army Soldiers, reserve component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty, and cadets," according to the Army.

Soldiers discharged due to vaccine refusal "will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may be subject to recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays," the Army said.

The Army reported a 96% vaccine completion rate for active duty soldiers and a 79% completion rate for reservists as of January 26. Data released at the time showed that six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, were relieved of duty and 3,073 soldiers were issued written reprimands for refusing the vaccination order.

The recent move is the latest in the military's efforts to bolster its vaccine mandate that was first introduced by the Pentagon in August 2021. CNN previously reported in December that the US Marine Corps had discharged 103 service members for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

