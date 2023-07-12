Urology Health Foundation holds free prostate cancer screening event in Huntsville

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, but if caught early, it can be cured.
The Urology Health Foundation held a free prostate cancer screening event Tuesday at the Madison County Health Department in Huntsville.
Men from the area were screened at no charge.
There are no noticeable symptoms of prostate cancer in the early stages. However, if a man waits to act, the cancer may have already grown outside the prostate and progressed to a point where it is rarely curable.
"What we're doing is drawing a blood test called a PSA, which is a prostate specific antigen. And we're also doing a digital rectal exam to feel the prostate,” said Dr. George Adams of Urology Centers of Alabama. “And with those two things, if there's an early chance of having prostate cancer, we're trying to catch it at the earliest stage possible so it can be cured."
"They know what they're doing. The screening only takes about 15 minutes. Just come in and give a little information, they pull your blood and give you a little examination and you're gone," said cancer survivor Homer Reeves.
Age and race are the strongest risk factors for prostate cancer.
African American men are at special risk for the disease with the highest death rate for the disease.
If you are 40 years of age or older, see your primary care physician to get screened.
If you have a close relative with prostate cancer, you should be tested at age 35.
Early detection and treatment are key factors in addressing the disease.