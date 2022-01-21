Urgent care clinic extends hours to meet high demand for COVID testing

One urgent care clinic in Madison is going above and beyond to meet the high demand for COVID testing.
ApproXie Urgent Care Madison is usually open until 6:00 p.m., but this past week nurses have been staying until 10:00 to make sure they can test as many people as possible. You would think those extra hours are overwhelming, but the nurses are excited they are able to help the community during this COVID-19 surge.
"Our supply has been so high right now, a lot of patients are very sick so we try to stay open just a little bit past closing time to help others out," says nurse practitioner Haven Brolsma.
The sun is setting over their urgent care clinic, but their lights aren't going out just yet.
"I offered to kind of stay over hours a little bit to help patients, because some people don't get off work until 5:00 or 6:00 in the evenings, and we close at 6:00 p.m.," explains Brolsma.
She says the clinic has been testing patients until 10:00 p.m., often seeing at least 250 people a day.
Although that's a daunting number, the medical assistants aren't fazed.
"I kind of look with some excitement that we can kind of continue to increase our numbers after hours and reach some of those people that might have a hard time getting some healthcare help," says medical assistant Ella Delorme.
They are helping those who wouldn't be able to get a test otherwise.
"You know, some people they don't get off work until 6 o' clock, and us staying open past that time and stuff they don't have to go home wondering do they have COVID or not to their family members or anything because they can come here and get tested," says medical assistant Kaily Borroughs.
They say the extra hours are worth it if it will keep the community safe.
"Anybody that comes in, even during normal hours but especially after hours knowing that we're supposed to be closed and we are open, everybody is super appreciative. They're like we are very thankful for what you're doing, you have no idea how thankful everybody is," says Borroughs.
In addition to testing people at the clinic, ApproXie Urgent Care sells at-home COVID tests and they are fully stocked.
The clinic is back to their regular hours over the weekend, but plans on extending hours next week to keep up with the demand.