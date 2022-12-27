UPDATES: Roads deemed impassable in many North Alabama counties

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns.
State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However, officials in all affected areas warn that travel, even on a road deemed passable, is highly discouraged as long as temperatures remain below freezing.
See the full list of closed roads below.
Huntsville
Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if at all possible due to hazardous weather-related road conditions:
- Slaughter Road
- Jeff Road at Sealey Road
- Elevated portions of I-565 are open but only one lane
- Elevated portions of Research Park Boulevard are open but only one lane
- Plummer Road, between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane
- Sparkman Drive
- Cecil Ashburn Drive
- Green Mountain Road
- Bankhead Parkway/Gaslight Way
- Governors Drive/Monte Sano Boulevard
- Northbound and southbound Whitesburg Road bridge
- Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
- Overpasses and elevated portions of Interstate 565
- Chapman Mountain
- Old Monrovia Road
- U.S. 431 South between Bassett Street and Dug Hill Road
- Mountain Gap Road
Many roads not included on this list are impassable or iced over, police said. Stay home and off the roads if at all possible. If you must get out, use extreme caution.
If you are involved in a minor wreck in Huntsville with no injuries and your vehicle is still operable, the police department asks that you do not call for police assistance. Instead, move your vehicle to a safe area and exchange information with anyone involved in the wreck, police advised.
Madison County
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, the following roadways were closed:
- Keel Mountain Road
- South end of Green Mountain Road
- Countess Road near Baltimore Hill Road
Hobbs Island Road was "open but extremely treacherous," according to the county.
City of Madison
Police and city officials report all city streets are growing impassable as of 8 p.m.
Marshall County
The following roads have been deemed impassable:
- Union Grove Road
- Fry Gap Road
- Georgia Mountain Road
- Most roads in District 1
- Alabama 69
- Brindlee Mountain
- All city roads in Arab
- Wyeth Mountain, from Alabama 227 to Wyeth Rock Road
- Alabama 227 from Signal Point Road to Short Creek Bridge
- Multiple minor and side roads in Guntersville, as well as Patterson Street from Carr Funeral Home to Sunset Drive
Marshall County commissioners have crews treating the roads, but it will take time. Residents are highly advised to not travel until roadways are clear.
Morgan County
As of 9 p.m. Monday, the following roads are closed to traffic:
- U.S. 231 near Brindlee Mountain and in Lacey's Spring
- Apple Grove Road in Union Hill
- Eva Road near Brewer High School
- Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31, over Tennessee River
- Alabama 36 in Lacey's Spring, from Lando Cain Road to Peach Tree, near Reeves Peach Farm, from Lockhart Road to Hartselle, at Bean Road and from West Hartselle Baptist Church to Ironman Road
- Alabama 67 from Priceville to Decatur and at Ryan Mountain
- I-65 at the Tennessee River
- Wilhite Road in Falkville
- Bethel Road between Priceville and Falkville
- Alabama 157 at Massey and Danville Road
- U.S. 31 between Decatur and Hartselle, between Hartselle and Falkville, and at the top of Hartselle Mountain
- Upper River Road in multiple locations
- Shoals Creek Road in Priceville
- Hudson Road
- Indian Hills Road
- Red Bank Road
- Any bridge, hill or mountain
The sheriff's office warns all roads should be considered impassable, even if they aren't included on this list, and anyone who can avoid traveling at this time is strongly encouraged to do so.
Additionally, if your vehicle is stuck or off the road and there are no injuries or property damage, the sheriff's office asks that you call your own wrecker instead of calling 911 for assistance.
Jackson County
All county roads and bridges are impassable as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. The Jackson County Commission and EMA have issued an advisory against public travel until roadways are cleared. Only emergency vehicles are permitted to travel on county roads or bridges.
The towns of Bridgeport and Hollywood have also deemed all local roads impassable. This does not include state and U.S. highways.
DeKalb County
All DeKalb County roads are impassable as of 8 p.m. Monday. The county's EMA expects this travel advisory to remain in effect until late Tuesday morning.
Alabama State Troopers have issued advisories for extremely hazardous conditions on Alabama 75 and Interstate 59.
Limestone County
Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road near Cambridge Lane is completely closed to traffic as of 10:15 p.m. ALEA warns other areas of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road are particularly hazardous.
All roads southeast of U.S. 72 are impassable due to black ice, according to the Limestone County EMA. Black ice has also been reported on U.S. 72, east of I-65.