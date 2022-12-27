UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms

4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight.
From earlier:
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns.
See the full list of closed roads below.
Marshall County
The following roads have been deemed impassable:
- Union Grove Road
- Fry Gap Road
- Georgia Mountain Road
- Most roads in District 1
- Alabama 69
- Brindlee Mountain
- Wyeth Mountain, from Alabama 227 to Wyeth Rock Road
- Alabama 227 from Signal Point Road to Short Creek Bridge
- Multiple minor and side roads in Guntersville, as well as Patterson Street from Carr Funeral Home to Sunset Drive
Marshall County commissioners have crews treating the roads, but it will take time. Residents are highly advised to not travel until roadways are clear.
DeKalb County
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday: State highways have been treated and are passable.
Mountain Gap Roads have been chipped and are passable
CR 140
CR 85
CR 27
CR 52
CR 88
CR 81
CR 83
All other secondary roads have large areas of snow pack and ice and are considered hazardous.
Limestone County
Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road near Cambridge Lane is completely closed to traffic as of 10:15 p.m. Monday. ALEA warns other areas of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road are particularly hazardous.
All roads southeast of U.S. 72 are impassable due to black ice, according to the Limestone County EMA. Black ice has also been reported on U.S. 72, east of I-65.