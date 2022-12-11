UPDATED: Orion splashdown marks 'extraordinary day' for NASA

After 25 days on an uncrewed test flight around the moon, the Orion spacecraft has finally returned to Earth.
The capsule landed in the Pacific Ocean near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexico coast, at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. A Navy ship recovered the spacecraft and its occupants — three test dummies rigged with vibration sensors and radiation monitors.
NASA said the descent and splashdown were close to perfect.
"I'm overwhelmed," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said from Mission Control in Houston. "This is an extraordinary day. ... It's historic because we are now going back into space — deep space — with a new generation."
Orion launched Nov. 16 as part of the Artemis I mission. Its job was to fly around the moon on an uncrewed test flight to ensure that future missions would be safe for astronauts.
Now that the test flight is over and the splashdown was a success, NASA seems to be on track for the next flight around the moon, set for 2024. That flight will have four astronauts on board.
That will be followed by a two-person lunar landing, which could happen as soon as 2025 — more than 50 years after the last lunar landing by astronauts on Dec. 11, 1972.
North Alabama has played a major role in both the Apollo missions and the Artemis missions, as it was in Huntsville that the Saturn V rocket that took mankind to the moon was built and that the SLS rocket used for Artemis I was designed and developed.
Hundreds gathered at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville for the Artemis I launch, and again at Toyota Field in Madison for Orion's splashdown.
Getting Orion back intact after the 25-day flight was NASA's top objective. With a return speed of 25,000 mph, the capsule used a new, advanced heat shield never tested before in spaceflight. Orion entered Earth's atmosphere at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
Between launch and splashdown, it logged about 1.4 million miles as it zoomed to the moon and entered a wide, swooping orbit that lasted nearly a week before returning home. At its farthest, the capsule was more than 268,000 miles from Earth.
It also beamed back photos of the moon and Earth during the trip. Its parting shot revealed a crescent Earth — Earthrise — that left the mission team speechless.
Now, Orion is back on its home planet and should be back at Kennedy Space Center in Florida by the end of December for further inspections.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
