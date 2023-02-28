UPDATED: Crossville teacher, coach indicted for sex crimes involving student

A soccer coach and teacher at Crossville High School is out on $300,000 bond after being indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on multiple sex crimes.
Issac Dismuke, 28, of Crossville was booked into the DeKalb County Jail about 1:49 p.m. Monday on three counts of school employee having sex with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.
He was released from the jail about 7:30 p.m. Monday, records show.
Dismuke, a 2012 graduate of Crossville High, was hired by the school as an English and foreign languages teacher in July 2021. He was also the head boys soccer coach, leading the team to the state semifinals in 2022.
"It is sad that these types of arrests have to be made on those who are entrusted to teach and protect students' well-being and safety," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. "But these offenses will not be tolerated in our county."
The school did not have Dismuke listed on its website as a faculty member or head soccer coach Monday.