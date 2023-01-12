UPDATED: 6 dead, 12 severely injured in Autauga County from Thursday's storms

Officials report at least six people were killed as severe weather moved through central Alabama on Thursday.
Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said he had six known deaths in his county. He later told the Associated Press at least 12 people were injured severely enough to warrant a hospital visit, and about 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed.
Crews were continuing to look for others who may need help Thursday evening. The Autauga County coroner told AP there were some homes that hadn't been searched, and it's possible the number of fatalities or injuries will rise.
Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports Thursday, including a confirmed EF-1 tornado in North Alabama. Surveys for Central Alabama were expected to begin Friday and take several days to complete.
