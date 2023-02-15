UPDATED: 2 Tennessee National Guardsmen killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash in Madison County

The investigation continues into a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of two Tennessee National Guardsmen on Wednesday afternoon and blocked an Alabama highway in Harvest through at least Thursday morning.
Dozens witnessed the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fall to Alabama 53 near Burwell Road, where it crashed and burst into flames. Law enforcement soon shut down that portion of the highway, but photos and videos soon flooded social media as witnesses shared what they'd seen or heard.
The crash was first reported about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Over the next several hours, officials began releasing more information about what happened.
The Tennessee National Guard confirmed two crew members were on board the aircraft as part of a training flight when it crashed. The members were identified as Tennessee National Guardsmen, but other identifying information had not been released as of Wednesday night.
Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the process of recovering the Guardsmen's remains from the helicopter wreckage took about three hours and was finished by about 7 p.m. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner's Office will handle full autopsies and scientific identification at a later date, the coroner said.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Alabama 53 will remain closed until "well into the later afternoon hours" Thursday. Motorists are advised to use Pulaski Pike or U.S. 231/431 when traveling to or from Huntsville and to use Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana Highway when traveling to or from Madison.
