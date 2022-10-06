UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody

9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges.
Deputies arrived on scene and located an elderly male victim in a wheelchair who was not seriously injured.
Multiple rounds were fired but no one was struck by gunfire. Investigators say the victim fired those shots from his wheelchair to alert neighbors of the situation and to get help.
A neighbor called 911 after hearing those shots.
Jackson was located about 1.5 hours after the original 911 call on foot behind a residence in the area and taken into custody. Investigators are on scene. Multiple charges pending.
From Earlier:
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are looking for Amanda Jackson in relation to an assault at a residence on Eva Road on Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office said she was last seen on foot on Aday Road wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a little dog.
Deputies initially responded to a report of a possible shooting in the area.
The sheriff’s office said Jackson is not believed to be armed but has acted aggressively to others.
If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact Morgan County 911 at 911 or 256.350.4613.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.