UPDATE: Weekend fire closes Sparkman Drive Walmart; pharmacy curbside still available

Huntsville firefighters are trying to figure out how a fire started Sunday inside a busy Walmart.
Officials say several items were on fire in the floor of the home goods section of the store on Sparkman Drive. Firefighters credit store employees with putting that fire out quickly with fire extinguishers. No injuries were reported.
A Walmart spokesperson told WAAY 31 they are providing employees the option of working to help with recovery efforts. In a statement, the company said the goal is to reopen the Sparkman Walmart as soon as possible.
Pharmacy customers can still visit the Sparkman location for curbside pickup. The company encourages all other customers to visit the Memorial Parkway or Oakwood Avenue location for their shopping needs.