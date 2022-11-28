UPDATE: Victims of fatal Decatur shooting identified; Decatur residents speak on safety concerns

UPDATE: Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex.
Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW.
Police said there does not appear to be a safety concern for the public at this time. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4636.
From earlier:
There are new safety concerns in Decatur as police continue to investigate the deaths of two men found fatally shot at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
More than 24 hours after the incident, police have yet to release any new details. Decatur police have not even confirmed if there is a suspect or someone on the run.
Residents in Decatur said although a death investigation is concerning, it does not change their views on safety in Decatur.
"I think safety is always a concern for the area," said Steven Smith, who lives in Decatur. "You know, death investigations are always concerning."
Still, residents like Smith feel safe, mainly thanks to law enforcement.
"I think our police department does a pretty good job," said Smith.
"I've known them all — all the sheriffs and policemen — and they all strive to do the best they can," said Jack Goodman, who lives in Decatur.
Goodman said Decatur is rapidly changing and growing, adding, "I think Decatur is the hub of the southeastern United States."
However, just because Decatur is growing doesn't mean it can't also be safe.
"Overall, I think Decatur is a really safe town," said Smith.
Police have not indicated if foul play is involved or if anyone has been arrested in the death investigation.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.