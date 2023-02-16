UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal Harvest helicopter crash

The Tennessee National Guard has identified both men killed in Wednesday's fatal Black Hawk helicopter crash in Harvest.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were participating in a training flight when the UH-60 Black Hawk crashed near Alabama 53 and Burwell Road about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville's Berry Field Air National Guard base.
"Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen," said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee's adjutant general. "It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers' families amid this tragic loss."
Wadham had been in the military for 15 years when he died, while Randolph had 13 years of service. The Tennessee National Guard said the soldiers were on their way to Huntsville Executive Airport when the helicopter fell suddenly, hitting the ground.
No other civilians or service members were injured, according to officials. Federal and state authorities are investigating the incident.
A GoFundMe has been created to help Wadham's family pay for travel to Nashville and be with each other as they grieve. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, more than $1,500 had been raised toward their $3,000 goal.