UPDATE: Victims identified in Cullman Co. wreck that killed 3 teens, injured 1

The three teenagers killed in a Cullman County crash Friday morning have been identified as students of Susan Moore High School in Blount County.
The Cullman County coroner identified the teens as 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings of Oneonta and 15-year-old Evan Magana of Snead.
Another student, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital.
The single-vehicle wreck happened on Alabama 91 near Cullman County Road 549 at about 1:14 a.m. Friday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Susan Moore High School issued the following statement Friday:
All,
With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three of our students have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident. With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community. Please continue to pray for the many days, weeks, and months ahead for the families of these students and the entirety of Bulldog Nation.
Dr. Mitchell
