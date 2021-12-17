UPDATE: Victim still in critical condition after Lawrence County shooting; juvenile in custody

A 20-year-old victim remains in critical condition Friday after he and two others were shot Thursday night in Lawrence County, according to the county sheriff’s office.
LCSO said they were notified by Lawrence County 911 around 6:35 p.m. Thursday of a possible shooting. Moulton Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to a parking lot on Lawrence County Road 375, where they found three victims — the 20-year-old male, an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.
A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested. He is currently being held by the Department of Youth Services, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
The 20-year-old and 18-year-old victims were taken to UAB Hospital’s intensive care unit. The 18-year-old is reportedly in good condition, the sheriff’s office said.
The department also reported that the 17-year-old was taken to the surgical ICU at Huntsville Hospital, where they remained in stable condition Friday.
Investigators believe the incident started because of an altercation among the four, during which one of them pulled a gun.
The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.