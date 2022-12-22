UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries

UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries.
Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute.
They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer.
From Earlier: A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was shot by a nightclub security guard.
According to Sgt. Jackson with Huntsville Police, the shooting happened early Thursday morning at Club 3208 on Long Avenue.
Police say the victim was under the influence and acting rowdy when the shooting happened.
Investigators are working to decide if the security guard will face any charges.