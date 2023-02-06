 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog remains possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley early this morning...

Patchy Dense Fog has expanded southward and will now affect areas
near and west of the I-65 corridor, including Moore county, TN.
Visibilities could drop to 1/4 mile or less at times until just after
daybreak on Monday. In a few locations where temperatures drop to
freezing, freezing fog may occur.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between
you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM CST.

UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder

JOSHUA LAMAR KNIGHTEN

Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night.

Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive.

35-year-old Joshua Lamar Knighten from Falkville is in the Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder.

When deputies got to the scene, in addition to Beard they also found another victim with a gunshot wound. A third victim left the scene but later showed up at the Falkville Town Hall.

The two victims were taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. We are working to learn their conditions. 

Goodwin Rd shooting scene

