UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder

Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night.
Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive.
35-year-old Joshua Lamar Knighten from Falkville is in the Morgan County Jail charged with capital murder.
When deputies got to the scene, in addition to Beard they also found another victim with a gunshot wound. A third victim left the scene but later showed up at the Falkville Town Hall.
The two victims were taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. We are working to learn their conditions.
