UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Sunday shooting in Huntsville

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Richard McQuarley.
-----
From earlier:
One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Huntsville.
It happened in the 5,000 block of Galaxy Way about 2 p.m.
HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the male victim initially was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released at this time.
The Huntsville Police Department on Monday said the victim's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.
