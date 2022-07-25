UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Morgan County

UPDATE: The Morgan County coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old James Russell Lasater of Lacey's Spring. He was the driver of the motorcycle.
Highway 231 at Kennemer Drive in Morgan County is currently down to one lane in both directions after a crash.
The crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says was called out to the scene.
One person has died.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to use caution in the area.