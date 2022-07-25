 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly 231 crash scene in Morgan County

UPDATE: The Morgan County coroner identified the victim as 48-year-old James Russell Lasater of Lacey's Spring. He was the driver of the motorcycle. 

-------

Highway 231 at Kennemer Drive in Morgan County is currently down to one lane in both directions after a crash.

The crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says was called out to the scene.

One person has died.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to use caution in the area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you