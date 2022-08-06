 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County crash

  • Updated
ALEA says 53-year-old Raymond E. Arnold of Slidell, Louisiana was fatally injured when the freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving went off the road and struck several trees before catching on fire.

PREVIOUS: Deadly crash closes portion of I-59 in DeKalb County

Arnold was pronounced dead on scene, ALEA says.

The crash happened just after 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Interstate 59 near the 215 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fort Payne, in DeKalb County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

