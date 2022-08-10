 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1207 PM CDT, Runoff from recent rainfall will continue to
cause lingering minor or nuisance flooding through 3 PM CDT
this afternoon. Between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall fell
across much of Central Madison County. Indian Creek at
Madison is rapidly rising and is currently at 6 feet. Flood
Stage is 7.5 feet, and though it is not expected to reach
flood stage, some minor or nuisance flooding is possible in
Western Madison County through later this afternoon. Other
river gages in the city of Huntsville are rapidly rising as
well, but are not expected to reach flood stage. Additional
heavy rainfall may cause additional flooding concerns later
today.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And
M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

UPDATE: UAH says emergency over after chemical release

  • Updated
University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

University of Alabama in Huntsville campus (Image from UAH Facebook page)

12:37 p.m. UPDATE: In a new campus alert, the university reports "The emergency situation on the 3rd floor of Material Science Building has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities."

In a statement to WAAY 31, a UAH spokesperson said the buildings were evacuated "due to a chemical spill in a lab. The spill was contained to a single room and no injuries were reported. The UAH Office of Environmental Health and Safety and Huntsville Fire & Rescue's Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident."

11:42 a.m. UPDATE: In a campus alert, the University of Alabama in Huntsville reports "With the exception of the 3rd floor of (the Material Science Building) the emergency situation at UAH has ended and it is safe to return."

From earlier:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has told people to evacuate two buildings on campus due to a chemical release.

One is the Material Science Building. The other is the Optics Building.

Campus alerts tell people to move at least 500 feet from the buildings and to avoid the area until further notice.

No other details have been provided.

