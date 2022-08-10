UPDATE: UAH says emergency over after chemical release

12:37 p.m. UPDATE: In a new campus alert, the university reports "The emergency situation on the 3rd floor of Material Science Building has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities."
In a statement to WAAY 31, a UAH spokesperson said the buildings were evacuated "due to a chemical spill in a lab. The spill was contained to a single room and no injuries were reported. The UAH Office of Environmental Health and Safety and Huntsville Fire & Rescue's Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident."
11:42 a.m. UPDATE: In a campus alert, the University of Alabama in Huntsville reports "With the exception of the 3rd floor of (the Material Science Building) the emergency situation at UAH has ended and it is safe to return."
From earlier:
The University of Alabama in Huntsville has told people to evacuate two buildings on campus due to a chemical release.
One is the Material Science Building. The other is the Optics Building.
Campus alerts tell people to move at least 500 feet from the buildings and to avoid the area until further notice.
No other details have been provided.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.