...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning and afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. The
coldest wind chill temperatures are expected to occur on the
higher terrain areas of northeastern Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From this morning to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves.

UPDATE: TVA cancels plan for rolling blackouts, says power grid is currently stable

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage web

UPDATE: TVA has canceled its plan, which included possible rolling blackouts for North Alabama customers, as the power grid is currently stable.

From earlier:

In an attempt to lower the stress of extreme cold weather on its power grid, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it may need to implement rolling blackouts, affecting customers across North Alabama.

Joe Wheeler EMC, which serves customers in Lawrence and Morgan counties, shared the alert from TVA on social media.

Dekalb County's Emergency Management Agency posted a similar message alerting customers of Fort Payne Improvement Authority Power.

In Muscle Shoals, the police department said Muscle Shoals Electric Board will also implement the rolling blackouts.

These blackouts could last about 30 minutes at a time.

The move comes as thousands across North Alabama are already experiencing power outages due to the weather. 

