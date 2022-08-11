UPDATE: Tuscumbia murder victim identified; person of interest in custody but no charges filed

The murder victim found Thursday morning in Tuscumbia has been identified, and a person of interest is in custody, according to Tuscumbia Police.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at 11:34 a.m. after a report of a possible dead body. In one of the bedrooms, they found the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish.
Logan said Parrish was originally from Florence but had been living at the home in recent months. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, the chief said, but the body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy to confirm cause of death.
As of 2:41 p.m. Thursday, a person of interest was in police custody, but their identity has not been confirmed. Logan said the person has not been formally charged with Parrish's death.
Because of their close proximity to the crime scene, the decision was made to temporarily put Deshler Middle School, Deshler High School, Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital under lockdown until officers determined the locations were not under immediate threat, Logan said.